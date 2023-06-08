Rex Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. CSX accounts for 0.1% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

CSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. 4,753,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

