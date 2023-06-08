Rex Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,964 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 17.1% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. 136,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,872. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

