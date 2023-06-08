Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.90

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 399635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

