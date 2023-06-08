Rivermont Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,525,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 6.7% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,035. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $504.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day moving average of $429.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,509. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

