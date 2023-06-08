Rivermont Capital Management LP Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 4.5% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after buying an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after buying an additional 757,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,140,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.