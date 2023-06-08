Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is Soros Fund Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,344,823 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,015,193 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up about 3.6% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $264,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 12,088,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,959,432. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

