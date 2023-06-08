Robert W. Baird Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $60.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.56.

Elastic Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $67.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

