& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 24,037 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.
- On Friday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,134 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $788,434.02.
- On Thursday, April 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20.
- On Tuesday, April 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04.
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,584. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after buying an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 60.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
See Also
