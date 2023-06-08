& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 24,037 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.

On Friday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,134 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $788,434.02.

On Thursday, April 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20.

On Tuesday, April 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,584. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after buying an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 60.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

