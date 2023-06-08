Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.03. 569,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,850,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,508,383 shares of company stock worth $100,320,605. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,539,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after buying an additional 4,060,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 86.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

