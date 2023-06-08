Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.