Roundview Capital LLC Has $273,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

