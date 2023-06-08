Roundview Capital LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

