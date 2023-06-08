Roundview Capital LLC Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,687 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

