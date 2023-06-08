Roundview Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $373.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $383.25.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

