Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

