Roundview Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $359.86 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.27 and its 200-day moving average is $343.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

