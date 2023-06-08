Roundview Capital LLC Sells 49,134 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

