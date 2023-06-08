Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) to “Outperform”

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.98) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Central Asia Metals Trading Up 3.4 %
LON:CAML opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £362.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.29. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.72).
Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
Recommended Stories
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.