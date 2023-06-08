Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) to “Outperform”

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.05) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.98) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £362.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.29. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.72).

In related news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,000 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,426.16). In other news, insider Gillian Davidson acquired 10,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £20,035.62 ($24,907.53). Also, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,426.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 28,453 shares of company stock worth $6,088,722 over the last three months. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

