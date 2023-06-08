Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $120.57 on Monday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $56,762,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

