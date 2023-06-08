Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Has $378.92 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 5.9% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 6.18% of Credit Acceptance worth $378,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.22. 37,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,224. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $617.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.