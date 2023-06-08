Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 79,599 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 4.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 0.72% of Capital One Financial worth $255,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

