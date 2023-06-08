Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 997850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $689.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

