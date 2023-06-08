Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 997850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $689.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
