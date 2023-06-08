RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases 5,125 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 3.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after buying an additional 487,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,344,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

