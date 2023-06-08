RWS Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RWS Trading Up 14.0 %

LON:RWS opened at GBX 259.31 ($3.22) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). In related news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,169.07). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

