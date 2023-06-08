RWS Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RWS Trading Up 14.0 %
LON:RWS opened at GBX 259.31 ($3.22) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
