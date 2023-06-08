Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.34

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.34 and last traded at $108.09, with a volume of 189125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

