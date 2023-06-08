SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

