SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

