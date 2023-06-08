SALT (SALT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,680.13

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $10,680.13 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00023458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,264.43 or 1.00018274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03141303 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,487.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

