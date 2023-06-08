Saltoro Capital LP Acquires Shares of 114,058 Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Vertex Energy accounts for 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.15% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTNR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 5,823,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,837. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

