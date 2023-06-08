Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Shares Up 2.6%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.93 ($6.38) and last traded at €5.92 ($6.37). 203,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.77 ($6.20).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.51.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

