Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.13 billion-$7.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. 406,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.47.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Science Applications International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Science Applications International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

