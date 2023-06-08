Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.125-7.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

