Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.04 and last traded at $59.16. Approximately 1,580,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,467,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.