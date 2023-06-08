Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Shares Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGII. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth about $2,643,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 45.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 102,575 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGII remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

