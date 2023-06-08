Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,162 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

