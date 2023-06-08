Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $233.00 million-$243.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.66 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.