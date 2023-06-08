Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $233.00 million-$243.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.66 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

