Serum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.86 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

