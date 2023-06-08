Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,305,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.