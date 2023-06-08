Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $99,779.76 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $406,296.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $488,605.00.

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,472,000 after buying an additional 121,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 175.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.