Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $159.94 million and $3.46 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,408.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00337528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00548355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00421858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,335,092,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

