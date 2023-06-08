Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.49-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.49-10.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,192. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

