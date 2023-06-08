Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.69. 1,613,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.46. The company has a market cap of $319.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

