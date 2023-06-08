Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.1% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,284. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

