Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 140,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 298,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 8.2 %

EDIT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $666.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

