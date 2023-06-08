Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.83 billion, a PE ratio of 541.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.97.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.