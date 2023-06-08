Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,389 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 42,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,539. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

