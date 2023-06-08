Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.98

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 133623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.