Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 391,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

