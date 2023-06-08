Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,917,000 after buying an additional 3,034,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,589. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

