Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,773. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

