Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.52% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 182,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

